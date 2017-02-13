Hayley Kirton

UK firms are today being warned they might want to look further afield than the EU for areas where trade could be interrupted.

The UK's current trade arrangements with over 40 locations, including South Korea, Switzerland and Mexico, are in place because of the country's EU membership, warns a report by law firm Clifford Chance and the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

For example, the UK at present trades with South Korea through the EU-South Korea Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Any businesses relying on this agreement could find themselves in hot water post-Brexit until an equivalent UK-South Korea deal is put in place.

The EU is also in the process of negotiating or finalising about 30 further trade treaties, including ones with China and Japan, as well as the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA. The UK will not be able to benefit from these once it is no longer an EU member.

The EU and the US have also gone through 15 rounds of negotiations for the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership. However, it is not clear how quickly this particular deal will progress now that President Donald Trump, who has already pulled the US' involvement from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, is in the White House.

"The changes to come won't just affect big UK businesses that export to the EU or through EU trade deals," cautioned Jessica Gladstone, an international law and trade partner at Clifford Chance. "For example, any UK or EU27 manufacturer that is part of a complex EU supply chain could be at risk because of the way FTAs work.

"This is just one of many issues that could trip businesses up if they aren't prepared."

Josh Hardie, CBI deputy director-general, added:

A new relationship with the EU is potentially only two years down the track, so it is critical that businesses – of every size, sector and region – know, understand and feel comfortable navigating information and data about trading globally in order to make informed decisions for their futures.

The EU, and countries which have EU trade deals, make up 85 per cent of the UK's current trade.

Theresa May had much to say about trade in her landmark Brexit speech last month. The Prime Minister promised a "a bolder embrace of free trade" for the UK outside the EU.

However, May also warned EU members who didn't want to play ball at the negotiating table that she was willing to fall back onto WTO rules, adding: "No deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain."

