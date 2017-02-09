Betting: Back a low-scoring draw as Liverpool face Tottenham

Ben Cleminson

Chelsea's title rivals may be dropping out the race like flies, but Tottenham will be hoping to keep pace with the league leaders when they face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Closest challengers Spurs sit in second, nine points back from their London rivals.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are on a nine match unbeaten run, which included a 2-0 victory over the Blues that will give them hope if anyone can catch Chelsea, it will be them.

Dele Alli, who nearly joined Liverpool when an MK Dons player, has been in terrific form lately, scoring six goals since the turn of the year.

Spurs will need a big performance from Alli and Harry Kane, who scored in last week’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, with defeat on Merseyside likely to spell the end of Tottenham’s title aspirations.

Jurgen Klopp all but conceded Liverpool’s own championship hopes after 2-0 defeat to Hull last Saturday, which continued a miserable 2017 for the Reds.

Since beating Manchester City on New Year’s Eve, Klopp’s side have only one once in all competitions – in an FA Cup replay against Plymouth.

In the space of five league games Liverpool have gone from second to fifth, and now face a fight to qualify for the Champions League.

Victory over Spurs would put a spring back in their step, and they’ll be boosted by their unbeaten record against the top six so far this term – far preferring the more glamourous bigger sides than banana skins like Hull or Swansea.

The last three league meetings between these sides have all been low scoring draws – and I like Paddy Power’s 5/2 for a draw again tomorrow.

Those matches have only yielded four goals, and despite the abundance of attacking talent on both sides, the pair seem to cancel each other side.

I suggest selling total goals at 2.6 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

Draw - 5/2 (Paddy Power)

Sell total goals - 2.6 (Sporting Index)