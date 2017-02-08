Courtney Goldsmith

British Gas is gearing up to roll out an increase to its energy prices that could add nearly £100 a year to millions of its customers' annual bills, according to reports.

The energy giant will raise bills for 11m customers by as much as nine per cent, the London Evening Standard originally reported. The hike could come as soon as next month, just after the supplier's price freeze over the winter comes to an end.

Last week, Npower said it is raising standard tariff electricity prices by 15 per cent and gas prices by 4.8 per cent from 16 March. This will increase the average bill of about half of its customers by 9.8 per cent or £109.

Even the cheapest energy deal on the market has risen £100, or 14 per cent, in the last six months according to price comparison website uSwitch.

Reports say the supplier will blame the price hike on rising wholesale energy costs and the government's "smart meter" policy.

A spokesman for British Gas said: “We never speculate on future pricing decisions.”

