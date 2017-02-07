Mark Sands

Customs clearance for European goods in the aftermath of Brexit could still take just seconds if the UK secures tariff-free trade with the continent, one of the UK's most senior customs officials has said.

Addressing parliament's Treasury committee earlier today, an HMRC official said that while tariff-free trade with the EU would require customs declarations, the manner and regularity of those would be remain down to the UK.

Jim Harra, HMRC tax assurance commissioner, told MPs that for more than 90 per cent of goods arriving from Europe, the only change could be a requirement for electronic notifications, if the UK does not levy charges on goods coming in from the Continent.

Harra added that for roll-on, roll-off ports like Dover, the disruption could be minimal, with a focus on documentation over inspection.

“There's only a small number of physical checks done at those ports, there's only a small of physical checks required by our customs controls. It's all risk-based and subject to our own decisions about what we want to do, so we'd just need to find a way through that,” Harra said.

”The main requirement when we leave the EU would be the submission and clearance of customs declarations but not any particular type of checks or stops.”

Brexiteer Tory and committee member Kit Malthouse said the comments from the HMRC officials undermined warnings issued by the previous government in the run up to the Brexit vote.

“Another plank of project fear collapses,” Malthouse said.