Yields on two-year Greek debt jumped to almost 9.7 per cent this morning, the highest since last summer, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) admitted its executive board was divided over the issue of the country's bailout.

The IMF has been at loggerheads with other members of the so-called troika of creditors involved in Greece's bailout for almost a year. While the European Union and the European Central Bank have been keen to press forward with a €10.8bn aid package agreed in 2016, the IMF has taken a harder line, insisting the country must introduce stricter reforms.

One of the key disagreements between troika members is over the 3.5 per cent target for the country's primary budget surplus, which the IMF insists is over-ambitious unless Greece undergoes further fiscal consolidation.

But it seems the fight has now moved into the IMF's own boardroom: in the statement, it said while most directors agreed Greece doesn't need further consolidation, some had called for a rebalancing of fiscal policy, primarily by broadening the number of people required to pay personal income tax and rationalising pension spending.

"Downside risks to the macroeconomic and fiscal outlook remain significant, related to incomplete or delayed policy implementation," it added.

"Public debt has reached 179 per cent at end-2015, and is unsustainable."

Yesterday the FT said it had caught a glimpse of an as-yet-unpublished report which showed the IMF's staff have argued debt in the country is on an "'explosive' path to reaching almost three times the country's annual economic output by 2060".

