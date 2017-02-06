Hayley Kirton

Paris has approached London for a win-win solution to Brexit, but admits it expects thousands of jobs to move across the Channel.

Many in the financial sector have voiced concerns about what the EU referendum result means for the future of the City of London, particularly when it comes to passporting, a complex set of rights which allow firms in the UK to do business in the EEA and vice versa.

However, speaking at a conference hosted in The Shard by France's financial industry lobby Europlace, representatives for Paris insisted they were not interested in stealing London's financial crown and instead wanted to to forge a mutually successful relationship post-Brexit.

Gerard Mestrallet, chairman of Paris for Europlace and chair of electricity company Engie, noted that while he and his colleagues had no intention of trying to "force" companies to move out of London, "Paris offers the best opportunities to financial companies that would consider moving some of their activities to the EU".

Jean-Louis Missika, vice-mayor for the City of Paris, noted: "We are not here to steal business from London."

The French capital has already been on the charm offensive to win over London's displaced bankers following last June's vote, having extended its generous rules for taxation of expatriates and French nationals returning from stints overseas.

Meanwhile, Valerie Pecresse, president of the Paris region, said Paris had already opened two international schools since the Brexit vote, with plans to open two more in the near future, while it will also invest billions into its transport network.

However, research by the French interest group also found London is unlikely to escape Brexit unscathed and discovered particular sub-sectors of the financial industry, including asset management, investment and commercial banking and fintech, stand to come off very badly from Brexit. Pecresse estimated some "tens of thousands" of jobs will need to be moved from London because of the Brexit vote.

Chief executive of banking giant HSBC Stuart Gulliver said last month indicated 1,000 of its London jobs would be heading to Paris.

"Brexit is a slow earthquake," said Missika, adding: "It will reshape all the economy and the financial landscape in Europe."

Paris' efforts have not gone unnoticed, with Europlace noting it has seen a considerable increase in the number of people approaching it with questions about life in the French capital.

Just this morning, the Europlace representatives met for breakfast with around 80 different financial sector companies, including investment banks and asset managers, to discuss what Paris could do for them.