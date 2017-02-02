Betting: England look to extend unbeaten run against old enemy France

Ben Cleminson

England will be looking to make it fifteen consecutive wins when they take on France in their Six Nations opener tomorrow.

The Red Rose are yet to lose a game under coach Eddie Jones, and another five victories would both give them a second Grand Slam in a row and the record for the most successive wins in Test history.

However, several tough battles lie ahead, starting with ‘Le Crunch’ against a resurgent French side.

Les Blues will look to take advantage of an injury-ravaged England side, with Chris Robshaw, George Kruis and both Mako and Billy Vunipola all ruled out.

Guy Novés’ unpredictable side have an extensive injury list of their own, with leading playmaker Wesley Fofana and Yann David also out of action.

The key will be the set piece, and how Dan Cole and Co. can cope with 6ft 5in monster Uini Atonio, who weighs in at over 24 stone.

A big plus will be the return of Maro Itoje, and Jones will hope the Saracens starlet can transfer his form to the flank.

When the sides met in the final match of last year’s championship in Paris, England came out on top 31-21 in an absorbing affair.

Eddie Jones has warned his side not to let their standards slip, and I’m backing the Red Rose to avoid any complacency at HQ.

Star Sports make it 10/11 for England to win with a 13-point handicap.

Both are heavy scorers – in the recent Autumn Internationals, France ran in 12 tries in three games, while England touched down on 19 occasions in four matches.

With plenty of attacking verve on display, I’ll be buying total points at 43-46 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

England (-13) - 10/11 (Star Sports)

Buy total points - 43-46 (Sporting Index)