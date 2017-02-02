Ross McLean

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho raged that other Premier League managers receive preferential treatment from officials after his side played out a goalless draw with Hull and failed to close the gap on teams currently occupying a Champions League place.

United followed the trend of the week which saw the top six, fifth-placed Manchester City aside, falter after failing to find a way past Tigers goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic at Old Trafford.

A third consecutive draw kept United sixth, four points adrift of Liverpool in fourth place, while the 20-time top-flight champions trail runaway leaders Chelsea by 14. The point moved Hull above Sunderland to 19th.

Mourinho, who served a one-match touchline ban earlier this season, chose to focus on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who raged at fourth official Neil Swarbrick during his side’s draw with Chelsea on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, one manager was told by the fourth official ‘I love your emotion and because I love your emotion, no problem’,” added Mourinho. “I was told today to sit down or I have to go to the stands.

“You simply have to tell the truth. You will be doing a public service I think. Tell the truth. If that means you say Manchester United didn’t play well in the first half, so be it. You know clearly that I am different. The rules for me are different. I am different in everything.”

Stoke boss Mark Hughes, meanwhile, heaped praise on striker Peter Crouch after the former Queens Park Rangers, Southampton and Liverpool hitman netted his 100th Premier goal during his side’s 1-1 draw with Everton.

Crouch gave the Potters, who moved above Burnley into ninth place, a seventh minute lead, only for Everton to level before half time courtesy of a Ryan Shawcross own goal.

“Everybody talks about his personality and his character but above all he’s an exceptional football player,” said ex-Everton striker Hughes. “It’s credit to him. Since he’s come back into the side he’s been excellent.”