Ross McLean

England skipper Eoin Morgan lambasted the worst batting performance in years after his side lost eight wickets for just eight runs in their forlorn Twenty20 decider with India in Bangalore.

The tourists were progressing with intent on 117-2 in pursuit of a 203 victory target before Morgan and Joe Root fell in successive deliveries to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who claimed 6-25.

Those dismissals triggered a collapse of seismic proportions and it took India just 17 further balls to claim the remainder of England’s batting line-up – the second-worst eight-wicket collapse in the history of international cricket.

“I can’t explain it and it hurts,” said Morgan. “I can’t put my finger on it. We haven’t produced a batting performance as bad as that in two and a half years.

“We were competitive for around 60 per cent of the game but then committed the cardinal sin of losing players in one over.”

India’s innings was underpinned by half-centuries from Suresh Raina (63) and MS Dhoni (56), while only three England players – Jason Roy, Root and Morgan – reached double figures.