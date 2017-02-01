William Turvill

A new digital disruptor is aiming to put the ‘fun’ in funeral.

Dead Right, a service comparison startup, is backed by advertising exec Sir John Hegarty and his company Garage Soho, and is in the process of seeking further funding.

The company, which recently launched a website offering users the chance to compare 2,000 funeral directors, was founded in 2015 with the aim of bringing the market “into the 21st century”.

“We’ll show people all the brilliant things you can now do to celebrate someone’s life: from Volkswagen hearses, to football coffins, putting your ashes in to a firework, be turned into a diamond or simply a tree,” said founder and chief executive Felicity Stinton.

“Ultimately Dead Right believe people should be free to do things their way – make the funeral as personal as possible and thus make a sad time a bit more of a celebration.”

The firm has also been backed by Tom Teichman, a Lastminute.com investor, and Steve Willey, formerly of Moneysupermarket.com.