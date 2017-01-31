Obama supports protests against Donald Trump

Helen Cahill

Former US President Barack Obama is clearly not happy with how his successor is handling his first few weeks in office.

Obama was grateful to George Bush for not commenting on his performance in office, but has intervened against Trump because he says "American values are at stake".

Protests have broken out across America and the UK after Trump signed an executive order banning visitors from seven Middle Eastern countries. Kevin Lewis, Obama's spokesman, said the former President was "heartened" by the demonstrations.

Obama has only been out of office for 10 days, and he did take a quick vacation, but clearly he felt he couldn't stay away for long.

Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017

Lewis said: "President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities across the country. In his final official speech as President, he spoke about the important role of citizen and how all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy - not just during an election day but every day.

"Citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble, organise and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake."

Tens of thousands of people protested in cities across the UK last night after a petition called for Trump's visit to the UK to be cancelled. Prime Minister Theresa May has stuck to her decision to invite Trump, but has said she does not agree with his current ban on visitors from several mainly Muslim countries.