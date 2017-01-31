Lynsey Barber

Lucky Londoners can get their hands on a free box of croissants this morning, thanks to UberEats and Paul.

Uber's joined the breakfast club, adding a breakfast menu from several restaurants to its food delivery service.

Purveyor of pastries Paul will be one of the six restaurants delivering a morning pick me up to Londoners in Zones 1 and 2, along with Leon, Bagel Factory, Tossed, Coco di Mama and Crepeaffaire.

"We are incredibly excited to announce breakfast on the UberEats app across London. Since UberEats launched last summer we have seen Londoners ordering a range of lunch and dinner options straight to their door at the tap of a button. The launch of breakfast is the next step for UberEats as we continue to respond to ever-growing consumer demand," said general manager Toussaint Wattinne.

The service, a rival to homegrown Deliveroo and Amazon Restaurants, plans to expand the breakfast platter across the capital soon, with more restaurants and locations.

Hungry Londoners can get their hands on the freebies between 8am and 11am, though be warned, there is some seriously high demand. Quite understandably.