Frank Dalleres

Millwall 1, Watford 0

Millwall manager Neil Harris savoured “a good week” for the club after they followed the safeguarding of their future with a second consecutive Premier League scalp.

Veteran striker Steve Morison volleyed the 85th-minute winner as the League One side deservedly beat a lacklustre Watford to reach the FA Cup fifth round for a third time in six years.

It came just days after Millwall won their battle with Lewisham Council over a redevelopment plan that the club said jeopardised their existence in SE16.

“It was a good week for us as a club,” said Harris.

“It [defeating the redevelopment plan] helped us as a club, helped the fan base. It's only small steps but it's in the right direction. We can use the positivity around [those] issues and performances on the pitch to be a club moving in the right direction.

“I'd like to be at home in the draw. We're not fussed who we get. I certainly think there'll be a few sides who won't fancy coming here.”

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri, whose side have just one win in nine games, insisted his team had been fouled out of the contest.

“Here at Millwall it is not easy,” said Mazzarri. “It was almost a war. It was a very aggressive game; it almost seemed like a wrestling match in certain moments.”

Millwall’s harrying upset an unfamiliar Watford side and they almost took the lead after just 18 seconds, when Lee Gregory volleyed Morison’s cross onto the bar.

Hornets substitute goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes tipped over an even better Gregory shot just before the break as the hosts ended a scrappy half on top.

Gregory blazed over after the re-start and it looked as if Millwall’s chance had gone until Morison lashed Shane Ferguson’s cross through Gomes’s legs.