Rebecca Smith

Jet2 is having another bite of the Big Apple: it's launching New York flights from Birmingham and Belfast International.

The low-cost airline will now offer 30 direct trips to New York, up from 24, from seven airports, up from five.

It is lining them up alongside Black Friday, the sales bonanza day, as well as Thanksgiving, and ahead of Christmas.

It comes after the only direct service to New York from Northern Ireland had been cancelled earlier this month.

The Leeds-based airline also announced six different trips are planned from Newcastle Airport between October and December this year.

Steve Heapy, chief executive, said: “Our New York trips have enjoyed phenomenal demand this winter, with sell out trips and load factors exceeding all expectations. It’s clear how much our customers love our New York breaks, so we’re adding more trips from more bases, giving customers more chance than ever to grab their own slice of the Big Apple.”

All breaks on offer are for four nights - apart from a five-night Thanksgiving trip from Glasgow.

Packages with Jet2CityBreaks start from £699 per person, while flight only options are available from £359 per person including taxes.

The full New York programme:

Manchester: 22 December

New Year’s Eve in the Big Apple:

Leeds: 29 December

29 December Manchester: 30 December

Thanksgiving & Black Friday:

Leeds: 20 November

20 November Birmingham (NEW) & Manchester: 22 November

22 November Glasgow & Newcastle: 23 November

October Half Term:

Glasgow: 14 October

14 October Manchester & Newcastle: 21 October

21 October Leeds: 22 October

Shopping Trips & Winter in New York: