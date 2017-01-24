FTSE 100 7155.05 +0.05%
Tuesday 24 January 2017 9:33am

Jet2 launches New York trips from Birmingham and Belfast among its winter schedule

Rebecca Smith
The airline has branched out its New York trips
The airline has branched out its New York trips (Source: Getty)

Jet2 is having another bite of the Big Apple: it's launching New York flights from Birmingham and Belfast International.

The low-cost airline will now offer 30 direct trips to New York, up from 24, from seven airports, up from five.

It is lining them up alongside Black Friday, the sales bonanza day, as well as Thanksgiving, and ahead of Christmas.

It comes after the only direct service to New York from Northern Ireland had been cancelled earlier this month.

The Leeds-based airline also announced six different trips are planned from Newcastle Airport between October and December this year.

Steve Heapy, chief executive, said: “Our New York trips have enjoyed phenomenal demand this winter, with sell out trips and load factors exceeding all expectations. It’s clear how much our customers love our New York breaks, so we’re adding more trips from more bases, giving customers more chance than ever to grab their own slice of the Big Apple.”

All breaks on offer are for four nights - apart from a five-night Thanksgiving trip from Glasgow.

Packages with Jet2CityBreaks start from £699 per person, while flight only options are available from £359 per person including taxes.

The full New York programme:

  • Manchester: 22 December

New Year’s Eve in the Big Apple:

  • Leeds: 29 December
  • Manchester: 30 December

Thanksgiving & Black Friday:

  • Leeds: 20 November
  • Birmingham (NEW) & Manchester: 22 November
  • Glasgow & Newcastle: 23 November

October Half Term:

  • Glasgow: 14 October
  • Manchester & Newcastle: 21 October
  • Leeds: 22 October

Shopping Trips & Winter in New York:

  • Belfast International (NEW): 14 December
  • Birmingham (NEW): 30 November
  • Manchester: 10 November, 17 November, 27 November, 4 December, 8 December
  • Leeds: 10 November, 16 November, 1 December, 7 December
  • East Midlands: 16 November, 7 December
  • Newcastle: 17 November, 1st December, 8 December, 14 December
  • Glasgow: 30 November

