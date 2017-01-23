Emma Haslett

It looks like London is in for more transport misery, after the Met Office issued a yellow warning of fog for tomorrow morning.

Dozens of flights were cancelled at airports including Heathrow and London City today as freezing fog enveloped the capital.

This evening the Met Office said areas of freezing fog, some of which will be dense, are expected to form again tonight, becoming widespread in places.

"Areas of freezing fog will quickly re-form on Monday evening and night," added the chief forecaster.

"The fog will form initially, and will probably be most widespread, across parts of the southwest of England, southeast Wales and the southwest Midlands.

"Fog will also form elsewhere but areas of cloud are leading to uncertainty in the timing and extent of the fog and will result in the fog waxing and waning through the night and during Tuesday morning. However it is likely that some dense fog patches will develop in other parts of the warning area by Tuesday morning."

Commuter chaos

This morning commuters across the capital faced the triple-whammy of fog, strikes on Southern rail and emergency engineering works on South West Trains.

Passengers trying to travel from Clapham Junction were faced with long queues just to get into the station after a broken rail caused havoc on South West trains.

The franchise helpfully said tickets would be accepted on Southern - but drivers were on yet another 24-hour strike.

That said, Southern said it was on track to run more than 70 per cent of its trains today, despite the strike. Which is something.