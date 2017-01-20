Emma Haslett

The junction outside the Bank of England will grind to a halt for the fifth consecutive afternoon today, as black cab drivers once again make their views felt over plans to reduce the number of fatal accidents there.

Once again, City of London police pointed out that the protest, in which cabbies will bring their vehicles to a stop, blocking up the junction, will last for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it half an hour, from 3pm.

The cabbies are protesting against plans to exclude taxis, private hire vehicles and others from Bank junction between 7am and 7pm on weekdays - although buses and bicycles will be allowed through.

City police warned motorists to expect delays around the Square Mile all this week.

"Beginning at approximately 3pm each afternoon the Independent Taxi Alliance is expected to demonstrate at Bank junction. Those who need to travel through Bank junction are encouraged to plan ahead as significant delays are expected throughout each afternoon and evening."

“Whilst we have not had any direct contact from the organisers, we are aware of plans posted on social media for a demonstration in Bank junction in January and plans are in place to facilitate such an event," added superintendent Helen Isaac of the City of London Police.

"We are keen to work with the organisers and would encourage them to get in touch with us.”

“A robust policing plan is in place to ensure that timescales are adhered to and disruption is kept to a minimum.”

