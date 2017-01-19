Hayley Kirton

Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank is to shut the doors of 79 branches, resulting in over 400 job losses.

The closures, which were announced yesterday, mean the challenger bank is effectively reducing its branch network by a third.

The branch closure were tentatively announced by the bank last September, as the company planned to bring its branch network down to under 200.

“While the decision to close any branch is never an easy one, it is important that we, in line with other banks operating in the UK market, continue to respond to changes in the way customers want to bank with us," said Gavin Opperman, customer banking director at for both Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks.

"Unite is clear that the closure of a third of the bank’s branches will not only be concerning for staff but the local communities which will see their bank branch close," said Rob MacGregor, national officer for trade union Unite. "This cost cutting plan leaves customers with less choice for local banking.

"The union has called on the bank to give a commitment to mitigate compulsory redundancies where possible and that they will reconsider closing any bank branches that are the last bank in a town."