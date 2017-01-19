Goldman Sachs is considering halving its London workforce

Emma Haslett

Goldman Sachs is considering cutting the number of staff in London to 3,000 after Brexit, it has been reported - effectively halving its workforce in the UK.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that the US banking giant is mulling moving 1,000 jobs to Frankfurt as part of the plans, while other key operations would move to New York and Europe.

Among roles earmarked for a move are those in compliance, traders, investment bankers who advise French and Spanish firms and back-office personnel, who would move to Warsaw.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs said: “We continue to work through all possible implications of the Brexit vote. There remain numerous uncertainties as to what the Brexit negotiations will yield in terms of an operating framework for the banking industry. As a result we have not taken any decisions as to what our eventual response will be.”

Jumping on the bandwagon

The news came a day after two banking chiefs said they were planning to move jobs if Brexit negotiations don't go as they hope.

Yesterday HSBC chief executive Stuart Gulliver said the lender was considering moving jobs accounting for 20 per cent of its revenue out of the UK.

Axel Weber, chairman of UBS, also indicated 1,000 jobs may move out of the UK if passporting rights are not approved, reiterating comments by Andrea Orcel, president of the lender's investment bank, who said it "will have to move bankers".

Negotiations begin

Today Theresa May will sit down for crunch talk with top bankers including Goldman boss Lloyd Blankfein and JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon.

At a roundtable at the World Economic Forum in Davos, May is expected to discuss the UK's Brexit plans.

Back in October Barclays boss Jes Staley said the lender plans to keep as many roles as possible in the UK.

“Our intention and desire is to stay as much invested in London and the United Kingdom as we can. We are a British bank,” he said.