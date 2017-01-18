Cabbies are demonstrating at Bank again today - but only for half an hour

Caitlin Morrison

Black cab drivers will stage another protest at Bank junction this afternoon - but this demo will only last for half an hour.

The drivers are protesting plans to cut their access to the junction. City of London Corporation wants to close the roads around Bank to all traffic apart from buses by spring of this year.

Cabbies have staged a series of protests against the proposals over the past couple of weeks.

Today's action will last for just 30 minutes, from 3pm onwards.

City of London police released this map of the area that may be affected by the demonstration: