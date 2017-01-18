FTSE 100 7225.31 +0.07%
views
Wednesday 18 January 2017 10:14am

Cabbies are demonstrating at Bank again today - but only for half an hour

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Global giant Shell helping innovators to harness air turbulence
London's Black Cab Drivers Call For An Inquiry Into TFL
A black cab protest will bring Bank junction to a standstill later - but only for a half hour (Source: Getty)

Black cab drivers will stage another protest at Bank junction this afternoon - but this demo will only last for half an hour.

The drivers are protesting plans to cut their access to the junction. City of London Corporation wants to close the roads around Bank to all traffic apart from buses by spring of this year.

Cabbies have staged a series of protests against the proposals over the past couple of weeks.

Today's action will last for just 30 minutes, from 3pm onwards.

City of London police released this map of the area that may be affected by the demonstration:

Related articles

Black cab drivers bring Bank junction to a standstill again
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Now you can carpool a black cab for the price of a Tube journey
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Tax Uber more and cut black cab fares, think tank tells London mayor
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff