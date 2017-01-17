Ross McLean

Sale Sharks have suspended wing Tom Arscott amid a probe into an alleged leak of information to rivals Bristol prior to their Premiership showdown on New Year’s Day.

The Rugby Football Union are investigating whether confidential team information, including on-field calls and tactical insight, was passed to Bristol, who won 24-23, before the match.

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond confirmed yesterday that Arscott, a former Bristol player whose brother Luke is currently part of the Ashton Gate side’s squad, has been suspended over the matter since 4 January.

“We investigated it internally and we are going through a disciplinary, and under the regulations, we have to report it [to the RFU],” said Diamond. “It’s now in the hands of the RFU. He is suspended.”

Bristol boss Mark Tainton insists that while Tom and Luke Arscott met on New Year’s Eve no sensitive information was passed to any of the club’s coaches. Tainton said: “Tom and Luke met on New year’s Eve at the team hotel, which is not unusual for families living in different parts of the country.”