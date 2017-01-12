Joe Hall

Manchester United have become Uber’s first ever global sports partner, after the Silicon Valley firm struck a multi-year deal providing it with designated travel routes to Old Trafford.

The taxi-hailing app will “enhance fans’ match-day experience at Old Trafford” according to United, who will set up an Uber-dedicated pick-up and drop off zone outside their stadium when hosting games and events.

As part of the deal, Uber will also provide users in their 30 territories with exclusive Manchester United content.

“Manchester United is always looking at ways in which we can improve our fans’ experience and our relationship with Uber will allow us to do this in new and exciting ways,” said United’s group managing director Richard Arnold.

“Supporters will tell you that the journey to and from a game, whether they are watching it at Old Trafford or another venue on the other side of the world, is an important part of the matchday experience, contributing to the build-up and anticipation of the day.

“Working with Uber we will look to enhance this experience for our 659m followers, both home and abroad, by bringing them the spirit of Old Trafford and Manchester United through various experiences and interactive campaigns.”

Uber is currently expanding its international sponsorships and regards providing fans with a game-day experience as providing return on investment by hopefully changing consumer behaviour.

After the company partnered with Chelsea to offer shirt deliver to fans last year, the company’s head of sports sponsorship Marshall Osborne said he was surprised by the global reach of Premier League clubs.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Manchester United to not only make match day transportation more seamless, but to deliver fans incredible experiences throughout the season, no matter where they are supporting from,” said Uber’s head of business development and experiential marketing Amy Friedlander Hoffman.