Amazon is launching a new scheme to help plug Britain's digital skills gap, offering free training to young people and ex-military personnel.
Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm of the web giant which powers businesses such as Transport for London and Zoopla, is launching AWS Restart to help get more people skilled in digital.
The firm is partnering with the Prince's Trust and Ministry of Defence on the scheme which will also see connections with companies such as Tesco Bank, EDF, ARM and Funding Circle to get those trained through the scheme into the workforce.
"I hope this is only the start," said Secretary of State Karen Bradley, calling for more collaboration between business and government on ensuring Britain remained a leading digital economy by empowering people with digital skills.
Amazon will also partner with the Microbit foundation, which is providing one million students across the country with its mini computer, developing training content and resources available to them.