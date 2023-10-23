Scheme to plug London hospitality skills gap backed by Greene King and Marriot Hotels

A pilot scheme that will train job seekers in hospitality roles to plug a national shortage has just been launched in London.

A government-backed scheme that will train job seekers in hospitality roles to plug a national shortage has just been launched in London.

The government scheme which is backed by hospitality heavyweights including Greene King and Marriot Hotels will see them receive an industry recognised ‘Hospitality Skills Passport’. This is a digital pass which can be added to CVs to show employers jobseekers have the qualifications required by the sector.

The programme will also culminate with a guaranteed job interview for all participants. The programme initially launched in Liverpool earlier this year but has now been kickstarted in London.

Those enrolled in the scheme were offered hands-on learning this week at Tank & Paddle in Bishopsgate through a cocktail making workshop provided by the beverage maker Diageo, which demonstrated the skills needed to work in and run a successful bar.

Guy Opperman, minister for employment, told, City A.M: “Last year the hospitality sector was worth over £16bn to the UK economy with nearly half a million people employed in London alone.

Participants at the event in Tank & Paddle in Bishopsgate

“This innovative collaboration between DWP and UKHospitality is a national first and underscores our commitment to work with industry to address challenges, fill vacancies and grow the economy.”

He added: “The standardised and industry backed Hospitality Skills Passport will help bridge the gap for those looking for work in the hospitality sector, helping jobseekers to boost their skills and kickstart their careers.”

The government scheme is backed by hospitality heavyweights including Greene King and Marriot Hotels

Kate Nicholls, chief executive, UKHospitality added: Hospitality is a fantastic sector that offers a diverse variety of career opportunities, which is why it’s so well suited to helping people back into work.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with the government to help run this exciting programme, which we hope can be a real positive for both jobseekers and businesses.”