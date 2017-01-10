Reports: US to bring charges against three former traders in forex probe

Hayley Kirton

The US will charge three former traders later today as part of its forex investigation over their involvement in the so-called 'The Cartel' chat group, according to various reports.

The ex-traders are Richard Usher, formerly from JP Morgan, Rohan Ramchandani, formerly from Citigroup, and Chris Ashton, formerly from Barclays.

The trio are expected to face criminal charges brought by the US Department of Justice, which have been filed at a New York court.

The news that charges were in the pipeline was first reported by Bloomberg.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

