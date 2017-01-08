Underwear on the Underground? Yep, it's no trousers on the Tube day

No trouser on the Tube day is here - or no pants Subway day if you're across the pond (but let's not get that mixed up).
Yes, anyone of a modest nature should brace themselves for a bit of a surprise, and perhaps avert their eyes on the Tube today.
Several hundred people will be braving the cold without their kecks for no simpler reason than, er, lols?
The display of bare flesh was originally a prank by New York's Improv Everywhere group in 2002 which has captured the imaginations of many around the world and is now in several cities and in its eighth year in London.
There's an open invite to exhibitionist Londoners to meet at 3pm in central London for the mission, before they head to the Tube to take of their trousers. And it will have a 2017 twist with plans to perform the mannequin challenge.