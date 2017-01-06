There's going to be a Tube strike on Monday: Here's what you need to know

Emma Haslett

Happy new year, everyone: London will grind to a halt on Monday as Tube staff from the RMT and TSSA unions go on a 24-hour strike over ticket office closures.

Transport for London (TfL) has warned customers to be prepared for most stations throughout Zone 1 to be closed throughout the action.

Here's what you need to know.

When will the strike take place?

The walkout begins at 6pm on Sunday 8 January and will last for 24 hours. Although, as commuters will remember from last time, it's unlikely the service will suddenly be back up and running at 6pm on Monday, so be prepared for the network to be closed until the end of Monday.

Which lines and stations will it affect?

Er, all of them. TfL said today that most Zone 1 stations are likely to be closed throughout the action - meaning if you're coming in from the likes of Victoria, King's Cross, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge, there will be no interchange.

There will be no service at all on the Victoria and Waterloo & City Lines (NB. we've ranked all the ways to get between Waterloo and Bank when the drain is down), but TfL added that all other lines will be severely affected, with "limited services" in outer London.

Will any lines run?

National Rail services won't be affected, and Piccadilly Line services will run between Hammersmith and Heathrow Terminals 1, 2 and 3, but not 4 and 5. Docklands Light Railway services will be running, although they'll be busy and may terminate before Bank station, and river services will continue to run.

TfL said it will try to run as many services as possible, but don't get your hopes up...

What will the bus situation be?

About 100 extra buses are being deployed to "enhance existing routes", while river services will also be "enhanced".

Where can I find out more?

TfL's special Tube strike site has information on everything from London Overground to taxis and river services.

Is there any chance it could be called off?

Strikes are often called off at the last minute - just last month a walkout on the Piccadilly and Hammersmith & City lines was suspended with only hours to go - and TfL insists it's in "constructive discussions" with both unions over the dispute. But it's best to be prepared...