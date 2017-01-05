Steve Hogarty

Blade Runner 2049

Dir. Denis Villeneuve, out late 2017

Set thirty years after the events of Ridley Scott’s seminal science-fiction classic, Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling as the wet-behind-the-ears replicant hunter tasked with tracking down a missing Rick Deckard, played by the unknowable force of nature that keeps Harrison Ford’s seemingly immortal body in motion. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, who is currently basking in nerd-approval following the incredibly well received Arrival, audiences are cautiously optimistic that this sequel could be worthy of the Blade Runner name.

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS IT: After this movie Harrison Ford will finally have reprised every role he’s ever played, the genie’s curse will be lifted and he’ll depart this mortal realm.

La La Land

Dir. Damien Chazelle out January

In the 1930s, people found refuge from fascism and wage stagnation in the movie theatre, losing themselves in the glamour and studied beauty of a Hollywood musical. Now those happy days have returned, here’s a very modern reinterpretation of the classic genre starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling and two lovestruck creative types trying to find fame and fortune in the City of Angels. The opening scene is worth the ticket price alone. Talked about for months, it’s a dead cert for a Best Picture nomination at this year’s Oscars.

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS IT: It’s January. What else are you doing?

Lion

Dir. Garth Davis, out January

An uplifting tale based on the acclaimed memoir by Saroo Brierley, ‘A Long Way Home’, telling the extraordinary story of an Indian boy who lost his family at the age of five. He’s adopted by an Australian couple, then, 25 years later armed with only a handful of memories, decides to find his estranged relatives using Google Earth. Another sure bet for a Best Picture Oscar nomination, this is director Garth Davis’ debut feature film, starring Dev Patel (from Skins and Slumdog Millionare) and Nicole Kidman (from pretty much everything else).

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS IT: It’s an inspiring true story to kick off 2017.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Dir. James Gunn, out April

Just when you hit peak superhero fatigue, Guardians of the Galaxy came out of nowhere and reminded you why you fell in love with them in the first place, earning its right to be remembered as one of the best films of 2014. Chris Pratt and the crew reunite for the sequel, which is written and directed once again by James Gunn, to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. The talent, the writing and, let’s face it, the kick ass soundtrack of the first instalment has got us salivating buckets for volume two.

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS IT: Baby Groot might dance again. What will he dance to? Aaaaagh, Baby Groot!

Star Wars: Episode VIII

Dir. Rian Johnson, out December

While Star Wars spin-off Rogue One is still whipping up vast amounts of cash at the box office, work continues on the eighth canonical entry in the series. Episode VIII continues the story of space-emo Kylo Ren, his troubled descent into the Dark Side, and those who would band together to try to stop him using lasers. Carrie Fisher’s death has impacted on production, with the studio forced to decide whether to write out Leia’s character or to press on using the same CGI magic that awkwardly resurrected Peter Cushing in Rogue One.

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS IT: Nobody will miss it. It’ll be literally impossible to miss.

The Lego Batman Movie

Dir. Chris McKay, out February

Batman embarks on an epic action-comedy adventure inside the LEGO universe, bringing together a rag-tag bunch of comic book characters in order to prevent the Joker from doing something presumably dastardly. Will Arnett reprises his voice role as the witheringly sarcastic man of bats in this spin-off of 2014’s excellent and highly silly The Lego Movie. The film also stars the dulcet tones of such luminaries as Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes.

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS IT: Because tiny plastic Batman was easily the greatest character in the Lego Movie.