Three contractors just won £500m from TfL to sort out London's roads

Emma Haslett

London drivers, brace yourselves for more roadworks: Transport for London has said it has signed a £500m deal with three of the UK's largest contractors to deliver "complex, large-scale civil engineering schemes" on the capital's roads.

Costain, Morgan Sindall and Skanska will spend four years working on projects to improve journey reliability, encourage cycling and walking - and to give London's pothole-riddled roads a makeover.

Major projects will include the proposed Fiveways scheme in Croydon and the removal of the much-maligned Vauxhall gyratory, as well as major upgrades to the structure of the A40 Westway.

The capital's drivers endured fresh road closures and delays over Christmas as TfL embarked on major roadworks in Archway, London Bridge, the Victoria Embankment and in Holloway.

Today Nick Fairholme, TfL's director of projects and programmes, said: "Each contractor brings something unique to the table and all have experience in designing and building major schemes, which will ensure Londoners get these key projects delivered in the most effective and efficient way.”