Mark Sands

Theresa May has found a new ambassador to the EU less than 48 hours after Sir Ivan Rogers resigned from the role.

The UK's former ambassador to Russia Sir Tim Barrow will take on the job following Rogers' departure.

Barrow served as ambassador to Russia between 2011 and 2015, having previously also served as the UK's representative in Ukraine.

He is one of the UK's most senior diplomats, and has been serving as political director at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office since March last year.

Whitehall sources describe Barrow as a "serious" and "well-respected" figure within diplomatic circles, however, they caution he has yet to experience the heavy technocratic detail of a European Union role.

"It's going to be a tricky adjustment and he will need a very good, technical deputy permanent representative to help him with some of those details," one told City A.M.

Rogers - who previously served as an adviser to David Cameron and Tony Blair's principal private secretary - resigned in spectacular fashion yesterday, citing "muddled thinking" within the ranks of the UK government over Brexit.

Rogers had previously warned that Brexit negotiations with the EU could take up to 10 years, and senior Brexiteers reacted to the news by arguing that outgoing man "could not be trusted" by ministers.

A spokeswoman for the FCO declined to comment.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.