Mark Sands

One of the leading candidates to serve as the US' new ambassador to the EU has claimed that ties between the Us and the UK will be boosted in the aftermath of Brexit.

Dr Ted Malloch is meeting with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss the role this week, having supported the Republican throughout his election campaign.

Malloch has previously served as executive secretary o the UN economic commission for Europe, but ahead of the meeting, Malloch he vowed that taking on the role wouldn't see him “going native” in Brussels to take positions against Britain

“In the UK, Brexiteers can take heart from the victory of another anti-establishment figure. His political sympathies for Brexit could lead him to prioritize a trade agreement with the UK once the country leaves the EU,” Malloch said.

“It will also insure a stronger US-UK Special Relationship.”

Malloch's comments come after a testing spell in relations between the US and the UK, with Trump repeatedly backing former Ukip leader Nigel Farage to become the new ambassador to his administration.

But the suggestions from the President-elect have been met with a cool response by Prime Minister Theresa May, who has backed the incumbent Sir Kim Darroch.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to expand his team. The President-elect named a Reagan-era official and China critic as his new chief trade negotiator yesterday.

Robert Lighthizer will return to government after three decades representing US steelmakers and other companies in anti-dumping and anti-subsidy cases.

Trump will formally take office with an inauguration on 20 January.