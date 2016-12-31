Joe Hall

Ronda Rousey made more than 15 times as much as opponent Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Friday night, despite a shocking loss within 45 seconds.

The American fighter's future career in the UFC looks to be in jeopardy after suffering a second straight defeat in such a one-sided affair, yet she can perhaps take some comfort in the record-equalling $3m (£2.4m) paycheque she was paid for the fight according to the Nevada State Athletic Commisson.

Not only does that equate to $62,500 a second, it vastly outweighs the $200,000 earned by Nunes for her comprehensive destruction of Rousey.

Nunes received a $100,000 purse and doubled her money by picking up a $100,000 win bonus.

Despite not fighting for over a year, Rousey's star power demanded the joint-biggest garuanteed purse in UFC history, equalling the $3m paid to Conor McGregor at UFC 202.

The former Olympic judo gold medallist became the female face of the sport after storming to the top of the rankings with 12 wins, 11 of which came within the first round.

In the past two years Rousey has built her brand with performances in Hollywood blockbusters such as Furious 7 and Entourage, while spending little time in the Octagon following the shock first defeat of her career last November to Holly Holm.

Both Rousey and Nunes can add to their earnings from the fight depending on the pay-per-view sales and ticket receipts it generated.

UFC fighters earn a higher cut of pay-per-views the more popular the event. According to previously reported figures, once an event gets over 100,000 buys each fighter earns $1 from every purchase but that rises to $3 when that hits 500,000 buys - as UFC 196 almost certainly will.