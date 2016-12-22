British car manufacturing speeds ahead to highest level since 1999

Francesca Washtell

The number of cars manufactured in Britain accelerated to its highest level this century in November, according to data from official body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Car production zoomed ahead by 12.8 per cent to 169,247 last month, in the highest output since 1999.

In the first 11 months of this year 1.6m cars were produced – more than were manufactured in the whole of 2015 and up 9.6 per cent on the 1.5m made in the same period of last year.

Read more: China has hit supercar owners with a 10 per cent luxury tax

Around 78 per cent of the cars made between January and November were exported, up slightly from 76.9 per cent last year.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT, said:

Made in Britain is a badge coveted by car buyers worldwide, and these latest figures highlight not just that international appeal but the fact that the UK is a globally competitive place to make cars. These latest results are the product of significant investments made over the past few years, but which will continue only if we can maintain the competitive trading conditions that have enabled the UK to become an automotive success story.

Read more: Ford's bringing self-driving cars to Europe's roads next year

Production for the home market was particularly strong in November, rising 14 per cent to 33,745 units, while exports also saw robust growth, up 12.5 per cent.