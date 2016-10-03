Rebecca Smith

The reaction to a large advertising campaign Southern Rail took out today suggests it may well have misjudged its audience.

The snappily named “Let’s strike back” campaign implored passengers to tweet the RMT union and tell it how rail strikes made them feel. It also suggested a hashtag for users to get involved with: #SouthernBackonTrack.

Time to get back on track. Tweet @RMTunion & tell them how rail strikes make you feel. https://t.co/IVaRAGBBSV #SouthernBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/lpBcXs9K5f — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) October 3, 2016

Twitter users duly used the hashtag and got it trending, but not quite for the purposes Southern had envisaged.

Some did reach out to RMT…

Hey @RMTunion, #SouthernBackOnTrack suggests I tweet to let you know how I feel. Well, I'm a fan, so keep up the good work! — Ben XO (@benxo) October 3, 2016

While another popular suggestion to get #SouthernBackOnTrack involved a different plan altogether:

Let's get #SouthernBackOnTrack and take the franchise away from @SouthernRailUK . Well done @RMTunion I support you. — Luke (@Luke1972) October 3, 2016

Others took the campaign much more seriously:

This is disgusting and quite possibly illegal. @RMTunion should be contacting employment lawyers #SouthernBackOnTrack https://t.co/rBZclUXj7r — Simon Barron (@SimonXIX) October 3, 2016

... and took the chance to air some grievances – quite a lot of them in fact:

.@SouthernRailUK Have I been more delayed this year than the rest of my life put together - on non-strike days - because of strikes? — Cr O'Grizimov (@Mr_Ogrizovic) October 3, 2016

.@SouthernRailUK Have you been running one of Europe's most delayed and ineffective train services, all year, because of strikes? — Cr O'Grizimov (@Mr_Ogrizovic) October 3, 2016

What the majority of Twitter users did agree on was that the campaign was a huge PR fail:

What a PR disaster!! Pity you didn't concentrate on running an efficient service rather than undermining your staff #SouthernBackOnTrack — Martin O'Neill (@DrNostromo) October 3, 2016

One user spared a thought for the poor souls manning Southern’s social accounts:

.@SouthernRailUK social media team react to the backlash they started. #southernbackontrack pic.twitter.com/3aAr1octtS — Peter Lote (@Peter_Lote) October 3, 2016

While one Twitter user simply pointed out the force wasn’t strong with Southern today: