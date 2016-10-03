FTSE 100 6989.66 +1.31%
Monday 3 October 2016 1:47pm

Southern is asking passengers to complain about RMT strikes and they're not happy about it

Rebecca Smith
A Southern train idles beside a platform
Southern's plans for social have gone rapidly off track (Source: Getty)

The reaction to a large advertising campaign Southern Rail took out today suggests it may well have misjudged its audience.

The snappily named “Let’s strike back” campaign implored passengers to tweet the RMT union and tell it how rail strikes made them feel. It also suggested a hashtag for users to get involved with: #SouthernBackonTrack.

Twitter users duly used the hashtag and got it trending, but not quite for the purposes Southern had envisaged.

Read more: #SouthernBackOnTrack: Govia offers conductors £2,000 to avoid more strikes

Some did reach out to RMT…

While another popular suggestion to get #SouthernBackOnTrack involved a different plan altogether:

Others took the campaign much more seriously:

twitter.com/SimonXIX/status/782873179652063232">

... and took the chance to air some grievances – quite a lot of them in fact:

What the majority of Twitter users did agree on was that the campaign was a huge PR fail:

One user spared a thought for the poor souls manning Southern’s social accounts:

While one Twitter user simply pointed out the force wasn’t strong with Southern today:

