Eurozone manufacturing ticks up in September

Emma Haslett

The Eurozone's manufacturing sector ticked up to hit a three-month high in September, new figures have shown.

Markit's purchasing managers' index for the industry hit 52.6 in September, as expected. Any figure above 50 denotes an expansion in the sector.

Of the eight nations covered by the survey, six experienced growth in their manufacturing sectors: Germany led the way, with a reading of 54.3 - a three-month high. That was followed by Austria, at 53.5 and the Netherlands, at 53.4.

Meanwhile, France and Greece both showed contractions - with readings of 49.7 and 49.2 respectively. Although France's reading beat expectations, as well as hitting a seven-month high. Every cloud...

