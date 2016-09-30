Emma Haslett

Remember the Cronut, the half-croissant, half-donut which caused New Yorkers to queue for hours outside Domonique Ansel's bakery in Soho, New York - as well as various copyright disputes?

Well, it's come to London, after Ansel opened his latest branch in the capital at 8am this morning.

Reports suggested baking enthusiasts had been queuing since 5am to get their hands on one of Ansel's legendary Cronuts.

But the bakery, between Victoria and Belgravia, also features some menu items exclusive to London - including a Welsh Rarebit Croissant, with a Guiness Worcestershire cheddar bechamel, and an upside-down banoffee pie made in a paella pan, as well as an Eton Mess Lunchbox, which includes "strawberries" made of mousse.

Ansel opened his first bakery in New York in November 2011, and launched the Cronut in May 2013. With just 200 made a day, it quickly became a foodie obsession - Ansel said he had "seen some people crying" when they couldn't get their hands on some.

Such was the Cronut's popularity, rivals launched their own impostors, with names like the "Dossant".

Twitter is pretty excited...

@DominiqueAnsel just arrived in London Town and it looks like it's going to be a sweet ! #dominiqueanselbakery #bakeoff #TheCronut pic.twitter.com/kB7vUmECEW — A N T E A T E R (@AnteaterComms) September 30, 2016