Argos is creating 10,000 jobs for Christmas

Argos is looking to recruit 10,000 workers for the Christmas season.

The retailer wants customer advisors and stock assistants to help it with its 840 Argos stores to help with an expected surge in demand.

Argos also wants to employ some "Fast Track" drivers for the festive season who will be responsible for distributing Argos' goods door-to-door.

The contracts will be for three to four months, Argos said, and some of the festive workers may be able to stay on with the company if there are vacancies at the end of that period.

The temporary employees will get 10 hours of work per week at a minimum. The work itself will be "fast-paced, varied, and rewarding" Argos said.

Steve Carson, director of retail and customer operations at Argos, said: "The Christmas period is naturally an extremely busy and exciting time of year for Argos.

"Job creation is one of the most important contributions we make to the communities in which we serve and we are committed to maintaining the friendly, personal service we are known for, whether customers are shopping in-store or buying online for home delivery."

Department store John Lewis announced as early as August that it would be recruiting 3,500 staff to help it through the Christmas season.