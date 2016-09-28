FTSE 100 6870.44 +0.92%
Wednesday 28 September 2016 2:45pm

The EU has opened an in-depth probe into the massive London Stock Exchange – Deutsche Borse merger

Billy Bambrough
It's everything Deutsche today
It's everything Deutsche today (Source: Getty)

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation in to whether the merger between Deutsche Borse AG (DB) and London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) would reduce competition in financial markets.

The proposed merger would combine the exchanges of Germany, the UK and Italy, as well as several of the largest European clearing houses, and create by far the largest European exchange operator.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said:

Financial markets provide an essential function for the European economy. We must ensure that market participants continue to have access to financial market infrastructure on competitive terms. Therefore, we have opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed merger.

