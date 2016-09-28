Billy Bambrough

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation in to whether the merger between Deutsche Borse AG (DB) and London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) would reduce competition in financial markets.

The proposed merger would combine the exchanges of Germany, the UK and Italy, as well as several of the largest European clearing houses, and create by far the largest European exchange operator.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: