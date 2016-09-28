It's over: Blackberry will no longer make its own phones

Lynsey Barber

The once high-flying Blackberry has come crashing to the end of production of its own phones, saying it will outsource making any hardware to other companies.

“Our new Mobility Solutions strategy is showing signs of momentum, including our first major device software licensing agreement with a telecom joint venture in Indonesia. Under this strategy, we are focusing on software development, including security and applications. The company plans to end all internal hardware development and will outsource that function to partners. This allows us to reduce capital requirements and enhance return on invested capital,” said chief executive and chairman John Chen.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.