These are the Night Tube stations with the highest rental yields

Francesca Washtell

The Night Tube will drive up property prices in Zones 3, 4 and 5, while the highest rental yields on the network are already concentrated in the outer zones, according to estate agent Portico.

Hounslow West, close to Heathrow in Zone 4, has the highest current rental yield on the Night Tube network at 5.3 per cent, while fellow Zone 4 location Hainault comes in at a close second with 5.2 per cent.

Stratford in Zone 3 has a rental yield of five per cent, while Tottenham Hale and Stanmore – also both in Zone 3 – will make yields for investors of 4.8 per cent.

Read more: 15 Night Tube stations where house prices will rise most

Yields and property values will rise as the Night Tube makes living outside of central London more accessible, luring young professionals to migrate to the outer zones where they can now maintain their party lifestyles.

In terms of hikes in property prices, Portico predicted Leyton (Zone 3), High Barnet (Zone 5), Walthamstow (Zone 3), Cockfosters (Zone 5) and Tottenham Hale (Zone 3) will be the ones to watch as the Night Tube expands to encompass other branches including the Northern Line.

"Most Londoners will have considered Zones 4 onwards out of reach, but the Night Tube has opened up new possibilities. We expect areas at the end of the lines to see the biggest property price rises," said Mark Lawrinson, regional director at Portico.