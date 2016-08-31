City Moves for 31 August 2016 | Who’s switching jobs

Game Digital

Game Digital has appointed Guy Lister as chief operating officer. The newly created role, reporting directly to Game Digital CEO, Martyn Gibbs, will see Guy lead all areas of Game Digital’s UK retail operations, including stores and eCommerce, supply chain, marketing and finance functions. Guy joins from Office Shoes where he was chief customer and marketing officer. He previously held senior executive roles at New Look, River Island and Marks and Spencer.

The Co-op Group

The Co-op Group is set to appoint Rufus Olins as chief membership officer. Rufus is currently the chief executive officer of newspaper marketing body NewsWorks. According to Sky News, in his new role, Rufus will be responsible for the implementation of the Co-op’s new membership programme which will involve sending five million cards to its members. Rufus has worked with various media heavyweights over the years including serving as managing director at Lord Heseltine’s publishing group Haymarket.

Joules

Joules, the premium British lifestyle brand, has appointed Lysa Hardy as chief customer officer. She will join the business on 5 September, taking overarching responsibility for the business’s marketing and ecommerce strategies. Lysa will report to Colin Porter, CEO. Lysa previously held the role of chief operating officer at Holland & Barrett, where she was responsible for ecommerce, marketing, CRM and PR. She has also held senior roles with Orange, T-Mobile and RAC. The new appointment comes as Joules restructures its marketing and e-commerce teams to support its future growth. Marketing director Ronny Helvey, who after seven years with the brand is scaling back, will become director of creative services continuing to manage the internal design agency.

Akin Gump

Akin Gump has appointed Igor Krivoshekov as a partner in its cross-border transactions practice in London. Igor will join Akin Gump in December from Dentons, where he is one of the leaders of the UKMEA private equity practice. He has practised extensively in the US and Russia and has particular experience in the oil and gas sectors. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions and other private equity transactions, particularly in the energy and natural resources sector. He advises multinational groups, private equity and other investors in the development of their domestic and international strategies. His transactional experience includes handling deals in numerous jurisdictions, including the US and the UK.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.