Caitlin Morrison

The pound surged against the dollar this afternoon, after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said the case for a rate hike had strengthened over the past few months.

Sterling was up 0.5 per cent to hit an almost three-week high of $1.3258 following Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole.

The currency had been strengthening ahead of the speech after data from the Office for National Statistics this morning revealed that the UK economy grew by 0.6 per cent in the second quarter.