Yah better back Mo and Arran to solve Coventry conundrum

The Coventry Stakes is race two on the opening day of Royal Ascot

FINDING the winner of the Coventry Stakes (3.05pm) is often a difficult task with so many different promising horses yet to show their full ability.

Cowardofthecounty looks to be the most fancied Irish contender in the race, currently the 9/2 favourite with Star Sports.

He was impressive in beating the well-touted Whistlejacket on his only start for Joseph O’Brien, but that came on softer ground at the Curragh, and I’d be happy to find alternatives who we know will like the expected fast going.

One of these is YAH MO BE THERE for Richard Spencer, who looks set for a big step up here.

He’s only got one run to his name, when second at York in May, but he caught the eye that day and was only run down in the closing stages by the reopposing Andesite.

His trainer knows how to win the race, having landed it with Rajasinghe in 2017, and he holds this colt in similar esteem.

At around 8/1 with Star Sports, he rates as a bet here.

Looking further down the market, I’m drawn to the chances of ARRAN too.

Paul and Oliver Cole’s runner took a while to get organised when winning on debut at Newmarket, beating The Actor, who went on to win on his following start and also runs in the Coventry.

There is undoubtedly more to come from this youngster, who should have the required speed and class to figure prominently in this field.

He’s a 22/1 shot with Star Sports and I like his chances of hitting the frame.

Notably, both picks are drawn on opposite sides of the track, so fingers crossed one or both will be able to counteract any draw bias.

POINTERS TUESDAY

Yah Mo Be There e/w 3.05pm Royal Ascot

Arran e/w 3.05pm Royal Ascot