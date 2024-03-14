Wycombe owner is ‘accomplice’ to rivals Reading’s death, say supporters

READING, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: Reading fans show red cards in protest during the Sky Bet League One match between Reading and Port Vale at Select Car Leasing Stadium on February 20, 2024 in Reading, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

A Reading fans’ group says the owner of rivals Wycombe Wanderers is “an accomplice” to the “killing” of their club.

Wycombe are reported to have agreed a deal to buy the Championship strugglers’ training ground from their unpopular owner Dai Yongge.

It would be the latest controversial move by Yongge, who has been the subject of supporter protests for months as the club has run out of cash.

“The news that Reading FC owner Dai Yongge, his sister and fellow owner Dai Xiu Li, and CEO Dayong Pang, are selling our training ground shows that they never intended to sell the club,” said fans’ group Sell Before We Dai.

“They’re intent on only one thing – killing Reading FC – a club with a proud 152-year history. This club is now firmly on life support.

“But if Yongge, Xiu Li and Pang are killing the club, then Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig is an accomplice.

“He might not have pulled the trigger, but he’s helping the owners to hide the body.”

Sell Before We Dai is calling for Yongge to sell the club and is trying to protect the club’s assets in the hope of making Reading more attractive to potential investors.

Reading and Wycombe Wanderers are local rivals

But the group fears selling the training ground would only put off any would-be buyers, and could see them have to rent the facility from their rivals.

A protest is planned for tomorrow evening outside Wycombe’s Adams Park stadium.

“It’s time for action,” the group said. “We know Reading fans are confused and worried. So are we. But one thing is clear: we will not give up in the fight for the future of our club.”