Wizz Air’s boss under fire following comments on staff reporting fatigue

Wizz Air’s chief executive called on staff to “go the extra mile.”

Wizz Air’s boss Jozsef Varadi has come under fire after he made comments against pilots reporting symptoms of fatigue.

In an internal video leaked yesterday, the chief executive was heard telling staff to “go the extra mile.”

“We cannot run this business when every fifth person of a base reports sickness because that person is fatigued,” he said.

“The damage is huge when we are cancelling a flight. It’s huge. It’s reputational damage of the brand and it is the other financial damage, the transactional damage because we have to pay compensation for that.”

Varadi’s remarks attracted widespread criticism, especially from pilot unions.

The European Cockpit Association who called for the EU aviation safety agency to step in, saying his comment were like “handling the car keys to a drunk driver.”

Deficient safety culture alert!@WizzAir CEO encourages pilots to fly fatigued! It’s like handing the car keys to a drunk driver. @EASA step in! You are WIZZ’ oversight authority… pic.twitter.com/qdJdBVwH90 — European Pilots (@eu_cockpit) June 8, 2022

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said it was shocked “an airline CEO would advise actions so contrary to basic safety culture.”

“BALPA urges Mr Varadi to swiftly clarify that Wizz Air would fully support any pilot who does the right thing by not flying if they feel fatigued, for the safety of passengers, crew & aircraft,” said the association.

We're shocked an airline CEO would advise actions so contrary to basic safety culture. BALPA urges Mr Varadi to swiftly clarify that Wizzair would fully support any pilot who does the right thing by not flying if they feel fatigued, for the safety of passengers, crew & aircraft. https://t.co/vyugBSTwWB — BALPA (@BALPApilots) June 8, 2022

The airline rebutted saying the clip was edited and the comments were directed not only to pilots but also to cabin crew staff and office employees.

“What this does not mean is compromising safety,” a company spokesperson said.

“We have a robust and responsible crew management system which meets the needs of our people and enables us to serve as many customers as possible in the current challenging environment.”

The comment came a day after the Hungarian business executive blamed post-Brexit legislation for contributing to the ongoing labour shortages in the UK.

“The UK’s post-Brexit immigration policy is putting a lot of strain on the labour market, something that is unique to Britain across the industry,” Varadi said. “You have exemptions for agricultural workers, maybe there should be exemptions for aviation.”