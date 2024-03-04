Wine-ing down: London chain Vagabond Wines asked court to appoint administrator

London-based wine bar chain Vagabond Wines has asked the High Court to appoint an administrator, as debts have caused the business to undertake restructuring.

Vagabond Wines was established in 2009 by Stephen Finch in order to offer customers a new way of buying wine – and swiftly became a favourite amongst the oenophile crowd.

The chain has grown to have branches across Birmingham, Paddington, Canary Wharf, Monument, Shoreditch, and London Heathrow.

The business also makes it own wine at its Urban Winery in Battersea, using grapes from its vineyards that are within two hours of London.

According to its recent audited financial report for the period ended 27 March 2022, the business generated £7.4m in revenue over 2022.

On Monday, according to the High Court claim’s system, Vagabond Wines has applied to the court a notice of intention to appoint an administrator.

The London office of US law firm McDermott Will and Emery is down as the business legal representative.

Vagabond became known as a place for wannabe sommeliers to test their palate, with a host of high-end wines available by the glass through an innovative tap-and-pour system.

A spokesperson for Vagabond said: “All of our amazing Vagabond venues are open and trading, offering over 100 delicious wines by the glass, and there are no plans for this to change.”

“Due to legacy Covid debts, and other well documented cost pressures, and the loss of the company’s highly successful Heathrow venue due to the reconfiguration of airport security, the company has decided to undertake a restructuring to safeguard the business and protect the jobs of our brilliant team. The management team, the board and investors remain highly supportive at this time,” they added.

This story was updated to include Vagabond’s comment.