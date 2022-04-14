Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Why do we need nuclear for a greener more secure future?

The government’s British Energy Security Strategy will see a significant acceleration of nuclear, with an ambition of up to 24GW by 2050 to come from nuclear.

This would represent up to around 25% of the country’s projected electricity demand. Subject to technology readiness from industry, Small Modular Reactors will form a key part of the nuclear project pipeline.

The government will work to progress a series of projects as soon as possible this decade, including Wylfa site in Anglesey. This could mean delivering up to eight reactors, equivalent to one reactor a year instead of one a decade, accelerating nuclear in Britain.