What does Susan Hall’s selection mean for London?

Councillor Susan Hall. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Conservatives have selected former London Assembly group leader Susan Hall to run against Labour’s Sadiq Khan in the mayoral elections next year.

For anyone who’s not been following the process, it has been somewhat of a rollercoaster.

Murmurings started some months ago with reports CCHQ were on the hunt for a quasi-celeb, someone with name recognition to stand up to Khan’s star power.

Claims Apprentice star Lady Karren Brady and TV’s Judge Rinder turned the top brass down have surfaced – with broadcaster Iain Dale having now admitted he was approached to enter the race three times.

Paul Scully, who is minister for London, did not make the shortlist despite being broadly expected to.

Shortly after the list was announced, former favourite to win Daniel Korski – who was a No10 advisor under the Cameron government – withdrew after sexual assault claims against him emerged – although he denies these. The race thus narrowed to two.

Barrister Moz Hossain, a relative unknown, didn’t even have a Twitter account at the time of shortlisting.

Although it’s possible to look at this increasingly favourably (cough, Elon, cough), Hossain was also filmed suffering an emotional breakdown during an interview with the Evening Standard. Politics is a rough game, but surely the scrutiny would get tougher?

And what about the now-victorious Susan Hall, a former Harrow council leader, hair salon owner and once garage worker?

Questioned by City A.M. about her claim that Transport for London manages the capital’s controversial Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (OnLondon points out these are run by the boroughs) Hall ummed and ahhed before muttering something about an emergency alert going off on her phone.

While she seemed to come to her senses a moment later, saying she would address the article in question, again, journalists questioning will only get fiercer…

Hall is certain to prove divisive with firm views on a list of policies dividing the current parliamentary party. Brexit, tick. Donald Trump, tick. Boris Johnson, tick. Rwanda, tick. And (checks notes) Gemma Collins.

The PM’s press secretary was quick to distance Sunak from Hall’s more outspoken opinions but assured reporters she has his full support – while remaining equivocal on whether they’ve ever actually been in a room together.

Labour HQ are even suggesting they plan to frame the Standard’s rather unflattering front page picture of her – and are already rolling out thundery attack ad videos.

London Tory MP and deputy party leader Nickie Aiken has today complained to the paper, citing “misogyny” and “clear mockery” and describing the photo choice as “contemptible”.

V disappointed by the photo used by @EveningStandard of @Councillorsuzie announcing she’s @Conservatives candidate for London Mayor. I’ve written to the editor expressing my concerns – whiff of #misogyny? I would have expected better from London’s daily. #misogyninpolitics pic.twitter.com/r41aPK1mqZ — Nickie Aiken MP #TwoCities (@twocitiesnickie) July 19, 2023

Leaving the GC aside, Hall will strike a chord with the anti-Ulez, anti-woke, right-leaning side of her party. However, in a city like London, which made history by electing a Muslim mayor, and which is home to over 1m EU citizens, will she be able to win over mainstream voters?

Battles over the Ulez rollout, policing – with Hall pitching herself as the law-and-order candidate – and the housing crisis will be set to define the campaigns in the coming months.

And with the UK embroiled in seemingly unending economic misery, can a politician who described Liz Truss’s mini-budget as sparking “deep joy” inside her really make headway?

The Tories – and London – are about to find out.