WeWork announces partnership with Manchester City

Workspace provider WeWork has announced a partnership with Manchester City and its sister club New York City FC, including workspace for London-based employees.

Manchester City employees based in London and Singapore will be able to access the firm’s workspace whenever desired and be able to access additional flexible space at global locations.

New York City FC employees will be able to access the same benefits and can choose a location that works for them.

“As part of an organisation operating globally, it is important we provide access to high-quality, flexible facilities for our staff to help us harness innovation, collaboration and drive success,” Stephan Cieplik, senior vice president of global partnerships sales, City Football Group, said.

Roger Solé, chief marketing officer, WeWork added: “It is great to see the two Clubs recognise how WeWork can provide the right workspace to foster their innovative culture and we look forward to seeing their teams thrive as part of the WeWork community.”