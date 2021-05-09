Wendy’s plots UK launch in 12,000-job burger boost

American fast food chain Wendy’s is plotting a return to the UK in a move that will create more than 12,000 jobs.

The burger chain is opening its first store in Reading next month and is eyeing as many as 400 sites.

Read more: City restaurants lead remarkable recovery, says D&D boss

The company, which will compete with Burger King and McDonalds, pulled out of the UK more than 20 years ago amid complaints about high costs.

“When we looked at where we wanted to grow the brand outside the US, we wanted to do it where we could grow to a significant scale,” said Abigail Pringle, head of international operations. She added that the company wanted “skin in the game”.

Wendy’s has tapped Uber Eats for delivery, marking a blow to rival Deliveroo.

The fast food favourite was founded in 1969 and now has more than 6,800 restaurants. It is listed in the US with a valuation of more than $5bn.

Its menu includes the “baconater” and a pretzel bacon pub cheeseburger. Pringle said the UK menu would feature more vegetarian options.

Wendy’s will begin operating with company-owned stores before expanding through a franchise model.

The group plans to use the UK as the first step in a plan to roll out across Europe.

Read more: Covid wipes £9m per hour off UK pub and restaurant sales – totalling £81bn in a year

It comes amid tough competition in the casual dining market, as well as the closure of many restaurants due to the pandemic.

Pringle said rival Five Guys was “far more expensive” than Wendy’s, which she said would be priced closer to Burger King and McDonalds.