Watkin Jones’ investment chief announced as new executive director

Alex Pease, CIO, Watkin Jones plc

Property developers Watkin Jones announced a raft of board appointments, including a new executive director.

Alex Pease has been promoted from chief investment officer to the top job after joining the company in 2010.

He was responsible for helping to Watkins Jones floating on the London Stock Exchange in 2016, before taking on its its acquisition planning.

In addition to Pease, Francis Salway joins as a non executive director.

Alan Giddins, Chair of Watkin Jones, welcomed the new additions to the Board of Watkin Jones, saying Pease “has a long tenure with the Company and as a key member of the executive team has helped to transform Watkin Jones from a family-owned business into a public company.”

“Francis has extensive board and property experience. Both will add considerable value to the Board.”